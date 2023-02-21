DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $26.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. Barclays lowered their price target on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,515,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,932,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 136.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

