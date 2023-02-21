Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Stake Increased by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP increased its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 365.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,763 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP owned about 1.08% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGNU. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter worth $161,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter worth $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter worth $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of DGNU remained flat at $9.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. 408,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,357. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

