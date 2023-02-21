Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DREUF remained flat at $10.97 during trading on Tuesday. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

