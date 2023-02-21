Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.50 at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

D.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.25 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.31.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 2.9 %

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.50. 262,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,675. The stock has a market capitalization of C$760.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.48 and a 52-week high of C$30.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.47.

Insider Activity

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other news, Director Alistair Murray Sinclair sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$612,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,927,031.94. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.