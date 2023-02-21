DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTM. Citigroup began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

