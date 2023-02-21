Dundas Partners LLP Acquires 5,524 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.2% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,524,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,291 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $15.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,161,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.33.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

