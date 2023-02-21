Dundas Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dundas Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.31. 223,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.67. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

