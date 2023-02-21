Durable Capital Partners LP Has $125.44 Million Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985,239 shares during the quarter. Confluent comprises approximately 1.4% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Confluent were worth $125,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 89,349 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Confluent by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Confluent by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 66,475 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. 807,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,510. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,478,917 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,773. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

