Durable Capital Partners LP Purchases 6,762,023 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. Toast comprises 2.7% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 2.87% of Toast worth $245,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toast by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $598,327.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $598,327.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,467,736 shares of company stock worth $154,792,689. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TOST traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. 1,875,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,010. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

