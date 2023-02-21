Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 102,435 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,549,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,435 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 3.74% of Expensify worth $37,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,331,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on EXFY shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.
Insider Transactions at Expensify
Expensify Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of Expensify stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. 32,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,920. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.
About Expensify
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
