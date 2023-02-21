Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 1,341,570 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341,570 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,992. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Knight Company Profile

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

