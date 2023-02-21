Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.31. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

