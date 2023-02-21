EAC (EAC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,140.39

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $4,140.39 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00387438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013396 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000804 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01485264 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,378.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

