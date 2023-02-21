Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $417.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.64. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

