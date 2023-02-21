Efforce (WOZX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $763,524.57

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Efforce has a market cap of $33.72 million and approximately $763,524.57 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Efforce has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Efforce

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

