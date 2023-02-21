Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) versus Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Financial Comparison

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 4.76% 6.05% 5.15% Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67%

Volatility and Risk

Electromed has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Electromed and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Electromed presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.28%. Given Electromed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electromed is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electromed and Precision Optics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $41.66 million 2.73 $2.31 million $0.23 58.13 Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.51 -$930,000.00 $0.14 49.93

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electromed beats Precision Optics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers. The company was founded by Robert D. Hansen and Craig N. Hansen in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, MN.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

