ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $28.96 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $28.96 million and $674.50 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.1465193 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $692.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

