Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERJ. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of ERJ stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. 1,539,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 159.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Embraer has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 585,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 200,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $14,162,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

