Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Price Performance
Shares of MSN opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.91.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
