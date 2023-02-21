Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,230 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after acquiring an additional 154,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,236,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,579 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,558,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,705,000 after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,548,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,886. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

