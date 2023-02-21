Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Insider Matthew D. Ford Sells 2,725 Shares

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Encore Wire Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WIRE traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.20. The company had a trading volume of 157,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.35. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $206.74.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. The company had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.