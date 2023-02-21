Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $206.74

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $206.74 and last traded at $201.00, with a volume of 51061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 410.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 7.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.