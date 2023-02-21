Energi Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $181,120.70 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00085812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00056529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00028070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001132 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,905,398 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

