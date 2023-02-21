Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Position Lessened by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,180,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,484,825 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 7.3% of Blackstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blackstone Inc. owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $1,965,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 31.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. 5,328,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,533,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

