Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Enero Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Enero Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
About Enero Group
