EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Bought by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152,872 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.57% of EnLink Midstream worth $24,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 321,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 952,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.59. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Stories

