EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Shares Down 6.2%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.25 and last traded at $112.25. Approximately 27,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 76,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

