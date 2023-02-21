EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE NPO traded down $11.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.05. 57,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.