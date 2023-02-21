EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) vs. Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Financial Survey

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EOG Resources and Vital Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 5 15 1 2.81 Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

EOG Resources presently has a consensus target price of $156.14, indicating a potential upside of 31.85%. Vital Energy has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.13%. Given Vital Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $18.64 billion 3.73 $4.66 billion $12.73 9.30 Vital Energy $1.39 billion 0.59 $145.01 million $43.15 1.14

This table compares EOG Resources and Vital Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 29.84% 35.36% 20.51% Vital Energy 35.99% 55.37% 13.23%

Summary

EOG Resources beats Vital Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

