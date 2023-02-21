Eos Energy Enterprises Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,590 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 589% compared to the typical daily volume of 521 call options.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 4,664,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.63.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,460.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.