Eos Energy Enterprises Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,590 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 589% compared to the typical daily volume of 521 call options.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 4,664,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EOSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
