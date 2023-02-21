EOS (EOS) Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00005095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $212.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005073 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,083,306,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,306,687 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

