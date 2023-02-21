EQB (TSE:EQB) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Cormark

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.25.

TSE:EQB traded down C$1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,589. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$44.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.52.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C$0.09. EQB had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of C$234.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQB will post 10.4402421 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

