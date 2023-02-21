Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 20,554 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,706 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 686,720 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHG opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

