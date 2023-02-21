Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,478 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.