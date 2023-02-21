Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,554 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 598,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524,270 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.