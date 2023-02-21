Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $3.94 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 356.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,249 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWL stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

