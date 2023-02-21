Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $330.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

