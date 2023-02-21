Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after acquiring an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average is $124.94. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

