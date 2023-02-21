Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $49.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

