Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,256 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

