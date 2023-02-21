Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,771 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Atlas worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after buying an additional 215,125 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at $32,827,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after buying an additional 731,493 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Atlas by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Atlas Stock Performance

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Shares of ATCO opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.