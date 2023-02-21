Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 21st (ANIP, ARAV, ATNM, BLTE, CGNX, CPRT, CRM, DE, DT, EXTR)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 21st:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $520.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.