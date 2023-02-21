Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 21st (ANIP, ARAV, ATNM, BLTE, CGNX, CPRT, CRM, DE, DT, EXTR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 21st:
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $520.00 price target on the stock.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
