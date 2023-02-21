Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Issue Dividend of $4.25

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 4.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EQC opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Equity Commonwealth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

