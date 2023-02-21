Ergoteles LLC Has $40.76 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3,057.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129,182 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 1.4% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Synopsys worth $40,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.24. The company had a trading volume of 222,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,696. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.53 and a 200-day moving average of $330.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

