Ergoteles LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 274.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 147.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average is $178.61. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.03. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

