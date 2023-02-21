Ergoteles LLC Has $8.77 Million Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 1,443.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.21% of South Jersey Industries worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,763,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,939,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,535,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

South Jersey Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. 18,599,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,835. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

