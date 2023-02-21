Ergoteles LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2,780.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 611,919 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 1.6% of Ergoteles LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CoStar Group worth $44,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $76.76. 372,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,990. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Stephens raised their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

