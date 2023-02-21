Ergoteles LLC Sells 14,358 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded down $5.75 on Tuesday, reaching $257.09. 256,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $2,045,681.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

