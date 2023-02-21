Ergoteles LLC Takes $8.55 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1,112.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 71.2% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.37. The stock had a trading volume of 331,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,570. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

