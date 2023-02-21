Eric C. Scroggins Sells 6,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,233.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. 1,535,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,433. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

